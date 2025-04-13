Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 11:13 a.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-7) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-7)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSWIX

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-178) | MIL: (+150)

ARI: (-178) | MIL: (+150) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+112) | MIL: +1.5 (-134)

ARI: -1.5 (+112) | MIL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-2, 5.28 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 1-1, 2.00 ERA

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (1-2) for the Diamondbacks and Freddy Peralta (1-1) for the Brewers. When Gallen starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Gallen's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Peralta starts, the Brewers have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for one Peralta start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Brewers, Arizona is the favorite at -178, and Milwaukee is +150 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Brewers are -134 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +112.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Brewers, on April 13, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (50%) in those games.

Arizona has been listed as a favorite of -178 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 15 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 7-8-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have won one of the five games they were the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

Milwaukee has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +150 or longer.

In the 15 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-9-0).

The Brewers are 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .429. He has a .340 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

He is 12th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Perdomo has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a home run, seven walks and an RBI.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.695) and total hits (19) this season. He's batting .322 with an on-base percentage of .412.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 19th, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Carroll takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Josh Naylor has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .315/.397/.481.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with eight hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .490.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has accumulated a slugging percentage of .657 and has 21 hits, both team-high figures for the Brewers. He's batting .313 and with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Chourio heads into this game on a 14-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .364 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 RBI.

Brice Turang is batting .323 with a double, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .348.

His batting average ranks 18th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Sal Frelick a has .400 on-base percentage to pace the Brewers.

William Contreras has two doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .200.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Head to Head

4/12/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/11/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/22/2024: 10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2024: 7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/19/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/4/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

