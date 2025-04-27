Diamondbacks vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Sunday.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) vs. Atlanta Braves (11-14)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSSO

Diamondbacks vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-126) | ATL: (+108)

ARI: (-126) | ATL: (+108) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+158) | ATL: +1.5 (-192)

ARI: -1.5 (+158) | ATL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Diamondbacks vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 4-1, 2.73 ERA vs Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 1-1, 2.56 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Pfaadt (4-1) for the Diamondbacks and Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1) for the Braves. Pfaadt's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Pfaadt's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-1). The Braves are 2-3-0 ATS in Schwellenbach's five starts with a set spread. The Braves have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Schwellenbach starts this season.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Braves Moneyline

Arizona is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +108 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Braves are -192 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +158.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Braves game on April 27 has been set at 9.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 11 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of their 25 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 12-13-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Braves have won 14.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (1-6).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Atlanta has a 1-5 record (winning just 16.7% of its games).

The Braves have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-10-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have collected an 11-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 35 hits and an OBP of .387 to go with a slugging percentage of .667. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .315 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Carroll will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .310 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .381.

His batting average is 18th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 35th.

Geraldo Perdomo has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.371/.398.

Pavin Smith has been key for Arizona with 23 hits, an OBP of .487 plus a slugging percentage of .698.

Braves Player Leaders

Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies is hitting .232 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 105th and he is 90th in slugging.

Albies takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Matt Olson has four doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .239. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .374.

He is currently 91st in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Marcell Ozuna has put up an on-base percentage of .484, a team-best for the Braves.

Austin Riley has collected 31 hits while slugging .520. Both pace his team.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Head to Head

4/25/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2024: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/10/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/8/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/7/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/6/2024: 9-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/5/2024: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 7/20/2023: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/19/2023: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

