DeVonta Smith Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Minnesota Vikings -- whose pass defense was ranked 31st in the league last season (265.6 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Smith's next game against the Vikings, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Smith vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.25

9.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.06

66.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 159.6 fantasy points (9.4 per game) in 2022, Smith ranked 54th in the league and 10th at his position.

Smith picked up 10.7 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 47 yards receiving, on seven catches (10 targets), and one touchdown.

In Week 16 last season versus the Dallas Cowboys, Smith posted a season-high 23.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: eight receptions, 113 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, Smith put up 22.9 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with this stat line: eight receptions, 169 yards and one touchdown.

Smith recorded 1.7 fantasy points -- three catches, 17 yards, on four targets -- in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota gave up over 300 passing yards to eight QBs last season.

The Vikings surrendered at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Minnesota gave up at least two passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Vikings allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Minnesota let six players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Vikings allowed 21 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Minnesota last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, one player racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Vikings last season.

On the ground, Minnesota allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Vikings gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

