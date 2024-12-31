Devin Singletary Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Running back Devin Singletary faces a matchup against the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL (104.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his New York Giants meet the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Singletary worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Eagles? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Singletary vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.05

28.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

0.15 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.43

7.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Singletary Fantasy Performance

Singletary is the 46th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 196th overall, as he has put up 73.9 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

During his last three games, Singletary has delivered 14.3 total fantasy points (4.8 per game), running the ball 17 times for 58 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 25 yards on four receptions (four targets).

Singletary has generated 17.4 fantasy points (3.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 89 yards with one touchdown on 26 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 25 yards on four grabs (five targets).

The peak of Singletary's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Cleveland Browns, a game when he came through with 65 rushing yards and one TD on 16 carries (for 14.8 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed four balls (on four targets) for 43 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Devin Singletary disappointed his fantasy managers against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, when he managed only 0.8 fantasy points (2 carries, 8 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Eagles have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this season.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

The Eagles have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Philadelphia has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Eagles this season.

