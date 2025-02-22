Devils vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Stars Game Info

New Jersey Devils (31-20-6) vs. Dallas Stars (35-18-2)

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-110) Stars (-110) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (53.8%)

Devils vs Stars Puck Line

The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-290 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +225.

Devils vs Stars Over/Under

The over/under for the Devils versus Stars matchup on February 22 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Devils vs Stars Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Stars reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-110) and Dallas as the underdog (-110) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!