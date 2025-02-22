NHL
Devils vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Dallas Stars.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Devils vs Stars Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (31-20-6) vs. Dallas Stars (35-18-2)
- Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (53.8%)
Devils vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-290 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +225.
Devils vs Stars Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils versus Stars matchup on February 22 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.
Devils vs Stars Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Stars reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-110) and Dallas as the underdog (-110) on the road.