Devils vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

New Jersey Devils (28-18-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-22-6)

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: TNT

Devils vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-192) Flyers (+158) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (61.8%)

Devils vs Flyers Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flyers. The Devils are +138 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -170.

Devils vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for the Devils versus Flyers matchup on January 29 has been set at 5.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Devils vs Flyers Moneyline

New Jersey is the favorite, -192 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +158 underdog on the road.

