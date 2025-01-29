NHL
Devils vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29
The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Devils vs Flyers Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (28-18-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-22-6)
- Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: TNT
Devils vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-192)
|Flyers (+158)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Devils win (61.8%)
Devils vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flyers. The Devils are +138 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -170.
Devils vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils versus Flyers matchup on January 29 has been set at 5.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Devils vs Flyers Moneyline
- New Jersey is the favorite, -192 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +158 underdog on the road.