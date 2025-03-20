Devils vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Flames Game Info

New Jersey Devils (37-26-6) vs. Calgary Flames (31-25-11)

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-205) Flames (+168) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (64.6%)

Devils vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Devils. The Flames are -158 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +128.

Devils vs Flames Over/Under

Devils versus Flames, on March 20, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Devils vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -205 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!