NHL

Devils vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Calgary Flames.

Devils vs Flames Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (37-26-6) vs. Calgary Flames (31-25-11)
  • Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Flames Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-205)Flames (+168)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (64.6%)

Devils vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Devils. The Flames are -158 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +128.

Devils vs Flames Over/Under

  • Devils versus Flames, on March 20, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Devils vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -205 favorite at home.

