NHL
Devils vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Calgary Flames.
Devils vs Flames Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (37-26-6) vs. Calgary Flames (31-25-11)
- Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-205)
|Flames (+168)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (64.6%)
Devils vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Devils. The Flames are -158 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +128.
Devils vs Flames Over/Under
- Devils versus Flames, on March 20, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Devils vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -205 favorite at home.