NHL
Devils vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25
NHL action on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils playing the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Devils vs Canadiens Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (27-17-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-20-4)
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: NHL Network
Devils vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-192)
|Canadiens (+158)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (54.9%)
Devils vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Devils. The Canadiens are -160 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +130.
Devils vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The Devils-Canadiens game on January 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.
Devils vs Canadiens Moneyline
- New Jersey is the favorite, -192 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +158 underdog despite being at home.