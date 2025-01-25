Devils vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

NHL action on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils playing the Montreal Canadiens.

Devils vs Canadiens Game Info

New Jersey Devils (27-17-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-20-4)

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-192) Canadiens (+158) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (54.9%)

Devils vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Devils. The Canadiens are -160 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +130.

Devils vs Canadiens Over/Under

The Devils-Canadiens game on January 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.

Devils vs Canadiens Moneyline

New Jersey is the favorite, -192 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +158 underdog despite being at home.

