Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

NHL action on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (19-10-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-2)
  • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-334)Blackhawks (+265)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (73.1%)

Devils vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (-128 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is +104.

Devils vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Blackhawks on December 14, with the over at -142 and the under at +116.

Devils vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • New Jersey is the favorite, -334 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +265 underdog on the road.

