Detroit Lions Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs
Odds updated as of 11:39 AM
Currently, the Detroit Lions carry +1900 moneyline odds to win the Super Bowl. To qualify for the playoffs, the Lions are available at -649.
Lions Postseason Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1900 (Bet $100 to win $1,900)
- Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2100 (Bet $100 to win $2,100)
- Odds to Make the Playoffs: -649 (Bet $649 to win $100)
- Odds to Win the NFC North: -400 (Bet $400 to win $100)
Lions Stats Insights
- On offense, the Lions rank sixth in the with 384.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh in total defense (292.8 yards allowed per contest).
- The Lions have the 15th-ranked defense this year (21.4 points allowed per game), and they've been better offensively, ranking fourth-best with 29.6 points per game.
- Detroit is compiling 243.4 passing yards per game on offense (ninth in the ), and ranks 17th on defense with 224.4 passing yards allowed per game.
- The Lions rank seventh in rushing yards this year (141 rushing yards per game), but they've been thriving on defense, ranking third-best in the with 68.4 rushing yards allowed per game.
- Offensively, Detroit ranks 18th in the with a 38.8% third-down percentage. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 10th in third-down percentage allowed (36.7%).
- The Lions are surrendering 5.1 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (eighth in the ), while accumulating 6 per play (sixth in the league) on offense this season.
- Detroit has forced seven total turnovers (12th in ) this season and have turned it over six times (13th in ) for +1a turnover margin of +1, 14th-ranked in the NFL.
Lions Betting Insights
- The Lions' Super Bowl odds (+1900) place them just eighth-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are fourth-best.
- Bookmakers have moved the Lions' Super Bowl odds up from +2100 at the beginning of the season to +1900. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the seventh-smallest change.
- With odds of +1900, the Lions have been given a 5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
- The Lions' chances of making the postseason, based on their odds, are 86.6%.
Lions Leaders
- Jared Goff has compiled 1,265 yards (253.0 ypg) on 111-of-159 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- David Montgomery has racked up 371 yards on 88 carries while finding paydirt six times.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown leads his squad with 331 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 26 receptions (out of 35 targets) and scored two touchdowns.
- St. Brown's status for Sunday is currently unknown.
- Josh Reynolds has caught 16 passes for 291 yards (72.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Aidan Hutchinson paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL, 15 tackles, and one interception.
- Jerry Jacobs has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 29 tackles and five passes defended to his name.
