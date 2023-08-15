Detroit Lions Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 11:39 AM

Currently, the Detroit Lions carry +1900 moneyline odds to win the Super Bowl. To qualify for the playoffs, the Lions are available at -649.

Lions Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1900 (Bet $100 to win $1,900)

+1900 (Bet $100 to win $1,900) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2100 (Bet $100 to win $2,100)

+2100 (Bet $100 to win $2,100) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -649 (Bet $649 to win $100)

-649 (Bet $649 to win $100) Odds to Win the NFC North: -400 (Bet $400 to win $100)

Lions Stats Insights

On offense, the Lions rank sixth in the with 384.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh in total defense (292.8 yards allowed per contest).

The Lions have the 15th-ranked defense this year (21.4 points allowed per game), and they've been better offensively, ranking fourth-best with 29.6 points per game.

Detroit is compiling 243.4 passing yards per game on offense (ninth in the ), and ranks 17th on defense with 224.4 passing yards allowed per game.

The Lions rank seventh in rushing yards this year (141 rushing yards per game), but they've been thriving on defense, ranking third-best in the with 68.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, Detroit ranks 18th in the with a 38.8% third-down percentage. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 10th in third-down percentage allowed (36.7%).

The Lions are surrendering 5.1 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (eighth in the ), while accumulating 6 per play (sixth in the league) on offense this season.

Detroit has forced seven total turnovers (12th in ) this season and have turned it over six times (13th in ) for +1a turnover margin of +1, 14th-ranked in the NFL.

Lions Betting Insights

The Lions' Super Bowl odds (+1900) place them just eighth-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are fourth-best.

Bookmakers have moved the Lions' Super Bowl odds up from +2100 at the beginning of the season to +1900. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the seventh-smallest change.

With odds of +1900, the Lions have been given a 5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The Lions' chances of making the postseason, based on their odds, are 86.6%.

Lions Leaders

Jared Goff has compiled 1,265 yards (253.0 ypg) on 111-of-159 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

David Montgomery has racked up 371 yards on 88 carries while finding paydirt six times.

Amon-Ra St. Brown leads his squad with 331 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 26 receptions (out of 35 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

St. Brown's status for Sunday is currently unknown.

Josh Reynolds has caught 16 passes for 291 yards (72.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Aidan Hutchinson paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL, 15 tackles, and one interception.

Jerry Jacobs has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 29 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

