Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry will take on the team with last season's 21st-ranked rushing defense, the Cleveland Browns (129.7 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Henry worth considering for his next game versus the Browns? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Derrick Henry Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 96.97

96.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.87

0.87 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.37

9.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 317.4 fantasy points (18.7 per game), Henry was among the league leaders at his position (second, and eighth overall).

In his one game so far this year, Henry had 169 rushing yards on 18 attempts and two touchdowns, ending up with 28.2 fantasy points.

In his best game last year -- Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills -- Henry accumulated 32.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 24 carries, 199 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 10 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Henry picked up 30.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 26 carries, 186 yards, 2 TDs.

In his worst game of the year, Henry ended up with 6.7 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 67 yards. That happened in Week 15 against the New York Giants.

Henry collected 10.5 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 11 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns Defensive Performance

Against Cleveland, not a single quarterback tallied more than 300 passing yards in a game last season.

The Browns gave up at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Cleveland last season, 10 players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Browns gave up at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing quarterback last year.

Through the air, Cleveland allowed over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

Against the Browns last season, 25 players hauled in a TD pass.

Cleveland allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to just one player last season.

Looking at run D, the Browns allowed more than 100 rushing yards to only two players last season.

Against Cleveland last season, 17 players ran for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Browns allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

