Derrick Henry 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens posted 10.6 fantasy points last week, after being the eighth-most popular running back fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Derrick Henry Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Henry's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 218.7 26 5 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 230.1 34 5

Derrick Henry 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Henry finished with 24.0 fantasy points -- 21 carries, 102 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 13 versus the Indianapolis Colts. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Chiefs 10.6 13 46 1 2 0 0 46

Derrick Henry vs. Other Ravens Rushers

The Ravens called a pass on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Henry's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Derrick Henry 280 1,167 12 36 4.2 Lamar Jackson 148 821 5 30 5.5 Keaton Mitchell 47 396 2 3 8.4 Justice Hill 84 387 3 20 4.6

