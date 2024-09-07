Derrick Henry 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens posted 10.6 fantasy points last week, after being the eighth-most popular running back fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Derrick Henry Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Henry's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|218.7
|26
|5
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|230.1
|34
|5
Derrick Henry 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Henry finished with 24.0 fantasy points -- 21 carries, 102 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 13 versus the Indianapolis Colts. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|10.6
|13
|46
|1
|2
|0
|0
|46
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Derrick Henry vs. Other Ravens Rushers
The Ravens called a pass on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Henry's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Derrick Henry
|280
|1,167
|12
|36
|4.2
|Lamar Jackson
|148
|821
|5
|30
|5.5
|Keaton Mitchell
|47
|396
|2
|3
|8.4
|Justice Hill
|84
|387
|3
|20
|4.6
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Derrick Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.