Derek Carr 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In Week 1, the New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr put up 21.3 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 30th-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Derek Carr Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Carr's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points241.12016
2024 Projected Fantasy Points249.63027

Derek Carr 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Carr finished with 27.2 fantasy points -- 22-of-28 (78.6%), 264 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 18 versus the Atlanta Falcons. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Panthers21.319-for-23200300

Derek Carr and the Saints Receiving Corps

Carr threw for 3,878 yards last season (228.1 per game) while completing 68.4% of his passes (375-of-548), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Carr's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Chris Olave138871123511
Rashid Shaheed754671957
Alvin Kamara867546618

