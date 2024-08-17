Derek Carr 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr put up 21.3 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 30th-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Derek Carr Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Carr's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 241.1 20 16 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 249.6 30 27

Derek Carr 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Carr finished with 27.2 fantasy points -- 22-of-28 (78.6%), 264 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 18 versus the Atlanta Falcons. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Panthers 21.3 19-for-23 200 3 0 0

Derek Carr and the Saints Receiving Corps

Carr threw for 3,878 yards last season (228.1 per game) while completing 68.4% of his passes (375-of-548), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Carr's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Chris Olave 138 87 1123 5 11 Rashid Shaheed 75 46 719 5 7 Alvin Kamara 86 75 466 1 8

