Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Deebo Samuel and the Washington Commanders will face the Green Bay Packers -- whose pass defense was ranked 13th in the NFL last year (215.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more info on Samuel, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Packers.

Thinking about playing Samuel this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Deebo Samuel Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers

Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 11, 2025

September 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.75

48.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Samuel picked up 102.6 fantasy points (6.8 per game) -- 44th at his position, 143rd in the league.

Samuel accumulated 15.6 fantasy points in his one game so far this year. He had 77 yards receiving, on seven catches (10 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Samuel picked up 18.1 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 96 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins.

In his second-best performance last season, Samuel picked up 17.7 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 102 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 6 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Samuel picked up 1.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 16 yards, on seven targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Against Green Bay last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Packers allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Green Bay allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Packers allowed only three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Green Bay gave up more than 100 receiving yards to just two players last season.

Against the Packers last season, 22 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Green Bay last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Packers allowed four players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Green Bay allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Just two players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Packers last year.

Want more data and analysis on Deebo Samuel? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.