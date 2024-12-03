DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

DeAndre Hopkins and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers and their 10th-ranked passing defense (206.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hopkins worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Chargers? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Hopkins vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.87

45.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Hopkins Fantasy Performance

With 73.8 fantasy points in 2024 (6.2 per game), Hopkins is the 44th-ranked player at the WR position and 147th among all players.

In his last three games, Hopkins has ammassed 83 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on seven catches (11 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 8.3 (2.8 per game) during that period.

Hopkins has amassed 165 receiving yards and one score on 14 catches (20 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 22.5 points (4.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Hopkins' fantasy season was a Week 9 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he posted 20.6 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, DeAndre Hopkins let down his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, when he mustered only -0.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Chargers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Los Angeles this year.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Chargers this season.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

The Chargers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

