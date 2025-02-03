De'Aaron Fox-Zach LaVine Trade: Betting Odds and Analysis for the Spurs, Kings, and Bulls

So much for a quiet NBA trade deadline.

On the heels of the insane Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis deal, a more predictable Western Conference star point guard was moved.

De'Aaron Fox's trade request was fulfilled as he and Jordan McLaughlin were sent to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal. The Sacramento Kings received former All-Star Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three 1st round picks, and three 2nd round picks for them. Chicago got back Zach Collins, Tre Jones, and their own 2025 1st Round pick from the Spurs. All details are via ESPN's Shams Charania.

Who won the deal? What happened to the odds for all three teams involved? Let's dive in.

De'Aaron Fox-Zach LaVine Trade Betting Impact

Yesterday's move flopped Western Conference longshots.

The Spurs were +30000 (300-to-1) to win the NBA Finals but improved to +15000 (150-to-1) with Fox. Their Western Conference odds jumped from +15000 to +7000, and San Antonio shortened to just +360 to make the playoffs.

The Kings moved from +15000 to +30000, essentially swapping spots with San Antonio on the board. They're also now +12000 (120-to-1) to win the Western Conference. Oddly, though, their odds to make the playoffs (+310) remain higher than San Antonio's.

The 21-29 Bulls remain maximum +100000 (1,000-to-1) longshots to win the title.

NBA Championship Odds 2024-25

Here is each team's NBA Finals odds ahead of the 2024-25 season as of February 3rd.

Team Odds Boston Celtics +210 Oklahoma City Thunder +230 Cleveland Cavaliers +750 New York Knicks +1300 Denver Nuggets +1400 Los Angeles Lakers +1900 Memphis Grizzlies +2800 View Full Table ChevronDown

NBA Western Conference 2024-25 Winner

As of February 3rd, the Spurs now have +7000 odds to win the Western Conference, which is 11th-best in the conference.

The Kings are +12000, slipping to the 12th-best odds in the conference.

Team Odds Oklahoma City Thunder +105 Denver Nuggets +600 Los Angeles Lakers +850 Memphis Grizzlies +1000 Los Angeles Clippers +1600 Houston Rockets +1700 Dallas Mavericks +1900 View Full Table ChevronDown

What It Means for the Spurs

It's officially scary hours for the rest of the NBA.

San Antonio landed a bonafide All-Star talent next to a continually improving Victor Wembanyama, and they got one whose play style meshes so well with him. Offensively, Fox's pick-and-pop synergy with Wemby is obvious, and the aggressive perimeter defender combined with the sophomore's length will be a nightmare on defense.

The rebuild is over for San Antonio. They'd already made strides with Chris Paul to reach a 21-25 record, and it's not crazy to think they're a dark horse in the Play-In Tournament as soon as this season.

Really, the team also kept all of its current contributors in the deal; Collins and Jones had been relegated to the bench.

I'm not sure markets moved enough on the Spurs to keep them at +360 to make the playoffs, and a defense-optional squad like the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets should be shaking in their boots if they draw this new duo in the first round.

What It Means for the Kings

Sacramento had an odd collection of talent after adding DeMar DeRozan, but there are still enough pieces here to think the Kings (24-24 on the season) end up in the Play-In Tournament.

Malik Monk likely now shifts to the point for a lineup that still has LaVine, DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis. That's not a drastically different starting five of skill sets than it was with Fox -- even if it's not quite as sound defensively.

The Kings also added draft capital to envision restocking the bench around these five.

I understand if Sactown isn't exactly thrilled with reuniting a duo from Chicago that won...nothing...with another offense-first big, Nikola Vucevic.

However, it's hard to truly win the deal when a 27-year-old homegrown star asks out, but Sacramento's short-term and long-term outlook really isn't that different from this deal alone -- and betting odds reflect that.

What It Means for the Bulls

Did the Bulls finally rip off the Band-Aid? Sort of.

Chicago has been avoiding a rebuild for years, clinging to the DeRozan-LaVine-Vucevic era until this season with minimal direction. With the first two now in Sacramento, Vucevic could well be on the move before Thursday's deadline, as well. Hey, I hear the Lakers need a big.

At 21-29 in the weaker conference, the Bulls were one of the worst teams in the league with LaVine and Vucevic. They were in desperate need of restarting, and getting their own 2025 1st round pick back was a phenomenal start. That could end up getting Cooper Flagg via the draft lottery.

The contracts they received back aren't expiring, so one of the NBA's proudest and most successful franchises will be a bottom feeder for a bit without the ability to retool in free agency, but it's the first step in the right direction since, arguably, the Derrick Rose teams fell out of contention.

