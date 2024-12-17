Dayton vs UNLV Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

The Dayton Flyers (9-2) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (5-4) on December 17, 2024 at UD Arena.

Dayton vs. UNLV Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Arena: UD Arena

Dayton vs. UNLV Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Dayton win (76.5%)

Dayton is an 11.5-point favorite over UNLV on Tuesday and the over/under has been set at 140.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the game.

Dayton vs. UNLV: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Dayton is 8-2-0 ATS this season.

UNLV has covered just once in eight matchups with a spread this year.

When playing at home last season, the Flyers owned a worse record against the spread (6-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (7-4-0).

Against the spread last season, the Rebels had better results on the road (7-3-0) than at home (9-4-0).

Dayton vs. UNLV: Moneyline Betting Stats

Dayton has been listed as the moneyline favorite six times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Flyers have not lost in five games this year when favored by -752 or better on the moneyline.

UNLV has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Rebels have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +520 or longer.

Dayton has an implied victory probability of 88.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Dayton vs. UNLV Head-to-Head Comparison

Dayton outscores opponents by 12.3 points per game (scoring 79.8 per game to rank 94th in college basketball while allowing 67.5 per outing to rank 92nd in college basketball) and has a +136 scoring differential overall.

Dayton's leading scorer, Enoch Cheeks, ranks 189th in the country averaging 15.8 points per game.

UNLV puts up 72.8 points per game (243rd in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per contest (203rd in college basketball). It has a +9 scoring differential.

Dedan Thomas Jr. leads UNLV, recording 16.7 points per game (123rd in college basketball).

The Flyers are 194th in college basketball at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 more than the 27.9 their opponents average.

Cheeks tops the team with 7.3 rebounds per game (133rd in college basketball play).

The Rebels come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.0 boards. They are grabbing 30.4 rebounds per game (300th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.4.

Jeremiah Cherry leads the team with 6.4 rebounds per game (253rd in college basketball).

Dayton ranks 14th in college basketball with 108.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 211th in college basketball defensively with 91.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Rebels rank 189th in college basketball with 96.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 274th defensively with 94.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

