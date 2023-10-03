Dameon Pierce Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Dameon Pierce and the Houston Texans will face the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league (114.5 yards conceded per game).

With Pierce's next game against the Falcons, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Pierce vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.53

10.53 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.19

67.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.70

13.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Pierce Fantasy Performance

Pierce is the 24th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 94th overall, as he has posted 30.9 total fantasy points (7.7 per game).

During his last three games, Pierce has 26.2 total fantasy points (8.7 per game), carrying the ball 53 times for 143 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 59 yards on six catches (eight targets).

The peak of Pierce's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he tallied 11.9 fantasy points (14 carries, 31 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 28 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Dameon Pierce stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, running 15 times for 31 yards, with two receptions for four yards as a receiver (3.5 fantasy points).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed a TD reception by five players this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Falcons this season.

