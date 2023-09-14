Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Thursday 9/14/23

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out numberFire's daily fantasy baseball projections to identify the slate's best bats.

Today is a Coors Field day between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants, so while you should of course look at those lineups, we will focus on two other teams on today's smaller slate since we don't need to tell you what you already know there.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

Minnesota Twins

Implied Total: 5.46 | Opposing Pitcher: Jose Urena

The Minnesota Twins are far and away the top team of the day as they face the Chicago White Sox and their starter Jose Urena.

Urena has only made six starts on the season but in those six starts, he's been one of baseball's worst pitchers. Can't really deny it either when you look at the numbers. The White Sox starter has a sky-high 8.46 ERA that is partnered with a 9.70 FIP. Brutal numbers from the righty. The 6.62 SIERA shows that he's technically unlucky with the ERA being nearly two runs higher, but you can't say that when the SIERA is already that high. It's worth adding that Urena has only had one game that has gone five innings, so you shouldn't expect a long outing from him today either.

Edouard Julien ($2,800) has been a bright spot for the Twins this season as he's shown some exciting signs in his rookie campaign. Through 94 games in the majors, Julien has hit 12 home runs and put together respectable wOBA and ISO numbers at .364 and .182 clips. He does strike out a bit more than you'd want (31.0%) but has been at the top of the lineup for them which gives him plenty of opportunities to put together some points. numberFire's model has Julien projected for 13.8 FanDuel points -- the most of any Twins and third most overall on the slate.

Max Kepler ($2,900) is having his best season since the 36-homer year he had in 2019. He's up to a .342 wOBA and .231 ISO -- both of which are inflated in the second half at a .391 wOBA and .262 ISO. He's projected for 13.6 FanDuel points per numberFire.

Royce Lewis ($3,700), Jorge Polanco ($3,200), Matt Wallner ($2,800), and Willi Castro ($2,700) are all enticing options to complete a Twins stack.

Baltimore Orioles

Implied Total: 4.50 | Opposing Pitcher: Aaron Civale

It's a tough night on the slate so the second-best option here is once again the Baltimore Orioles.

The O's will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a crucial four-game series with Baltimore sitting just two games ahead. They're going to have to bring their best bats if they want to walk out with the lead.

Aaron Civale will oppose the Orioles which hasn't been an easy matchup for any lineup. The Rays starter has a 2.96 ERA along with a 3.35 FIP. These two marks are not only great marks for any starter but have been career-best in seasons with 20 or more starts. Now the advanced stats show that Civale has been overdelivering this year as his SIERA is up to a 4.35 clip and he has an xFIP of 4.28. If the O's can take advantage, then they may be able to put together a solid outing as a key stack for the slate.

Gunnar Henderson ($3,600) is coming off a great series against the St. Louis Cardinals as he recorded six hits, one home run, one double, and one triple in three games. He should carry that hot bat into tonight as he's the Orioles' top projected player per numberFire's model at 11.1 FanDuel points.

If you've been reading the stack articles the past few weeks, you know how good the Orioles are and who should be considered in these spots. Anthony Santander ($3,700), Ryan Mountcastle ($3,100), and Austin Hays ($2,900) make up the top of the Baltimore lineup so there's no doubt they should be the ones you consider if you go with an Orioles stack tonight.

