D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

D.K. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Chicago Bears and their 23rd-ranked passing defense (225.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Metcalf for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Bears? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Metcalf vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears Game Day: December 26, 2024

December 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.71

67.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

With 109.7 fantasy points in 2024 (8.4 per game), Metcalf is the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 111th overall.

In his last three games, Metcalf has racked up 19.4 total fantasy points (6.5 per game), reeling in 10 balls (on 16 targets) for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Metcalf has caught 18 balls (on 30 targets) for 259 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 31.9 fantasy points (6.4 per game) during that timeframe.

The high point of Metcalf's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the New England Patriots, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 18.9 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, D.K. Metcalf disappointed his fantasy managers against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, when he managed only 2.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Bears Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Chicago has given up over 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

Four players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this year.

A total of 16 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Chicago this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Bears this year.

