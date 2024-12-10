D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

In Week 15 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Green Bay Packers, who have the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (222.2 yards conceded per game).

Considering Metcalf for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Packers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Metcalf vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.08

70.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

With 95.2 fantasy points in 2024 (8.7 per game), Metcalf is the 30th-ranked player at the WR position and 113th among all players.

In his last three games, Metcalf has ammassed 174 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 12 catches (20 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 17.4 (5.8 per game) during that period.

Metcalf has compiled 343 receiving yards and one score on 23 catches (36 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 40.3 points (8.1 per game) during that period.

The high point of Metcalf's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the New England Patriots, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 18.9 fantasy points. He also had 10 receptions (on 14 targets) for 129 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, D.K. Metcalf delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (2.9 points) in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, hauling in three balls for 29 yards.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Packers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed six players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Packers have allowed a TD catch by 18 players this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one TD versus Green Bay this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Packers this season.

