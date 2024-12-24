D.J. Moore Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears will meet the Seattle Seahawks and their 16th-ranked passing defense (213.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Moore a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Seahawks? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Moore vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 26, 2024

December 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.50

57.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

With 120.8 fantasy points in 2024 (8.1 per game), Moore is the 25th-ranked player at the WR position and 96th among all players.

In his last three games, Moore has posted 18.9 fantasy points (6.3 per game), as he's hauled in 21 passes on 26 targets for 163 yards and zero touchdowns.

Moore has been targeted 49 times, with 36 receptions for 366 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 54.5 fantasy points (10.9 per game) during that period.

The high point of Moore's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 22.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, D.J. Moore disappointed his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, when he managed only 2.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Seattle this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

A total of seven players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Seattle has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Seahawks this season.

Want more data and analysis on D.J. Moore? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.