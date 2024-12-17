D.J. Moore Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears will face the Detroit Lions and their 26th-ranked passing defense (234.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Moore a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Lions? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Moore vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.57

58.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Moore is the 24th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 95th overall, as he has tallied 113.8 total fantasy points (8.1 per game).

In his last three games, Moore has compiled 27.6 total fantasy points (9.2 per game), grabbing 22 balls (on 32 targets) for 192 yards and one touchdown.

Moore has totaled 360 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 36 catches (46 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 54.2 (10.8 per game) during that period.

The peak of Moore's fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, when he racked up 22.5 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, D.J. Moore disappointed his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, when he managed only 2.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has conceded over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Lions have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Detroit has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Lions have allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Lions this year.

