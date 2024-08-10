Denniston Oliver Moore Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore put up 5.0 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 20th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

D.J. Moore Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Moore's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 190.5 36 6 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 147.3 83 23

D.J. Moore 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Moore finished with 41.0 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 230 yards and three touchdowns. That was in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5.0 8 5 36 0

D.J. Moore vs. Other Bears Receivers

The Bears, who ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.0% of the time while running the football 51.0% of the time. Here's a glance at how Moore's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets D.J. Moore 136 96 1364 8 11 Keenan Allen 150 108 1243 7 12 Cole Kmet 90 73 719 6 15 Gerald Everett 70 51 411 3 10

