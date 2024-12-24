D'Andre Swift Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Running back D'Andre Swift has a matchup versus the 18th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (124.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Chicago Bears take on the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Considering Swift for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Seahawks? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Swift this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Swift vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 26, 2024

December 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 75.11

75.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.77

11.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

Swift is currently the 20th-ranked fantasy player at his position (52nd overall), putting up 151.9 total fantasy points (10.1 per game).

In his last three games, Swift has posted 18.2 fantasy points (6.1 per game), rushing for 137 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 42 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 45 yards on five grabs (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Swift has 32.1 total fantasy points (6.4 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 66 times for 206 yards with zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 115 yards on 10 catches (13 targets).

The highlight of Swift's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, as he tallied 22.5 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 93 rushing yards on 16 carries (5.8 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy perspective, D'Andre Swift delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (4.0 points) in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers, rushing for 38 yards on 14 carries with one catch for two yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Seattle this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Seattle this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has given up more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Seahawks have allowed a TD catch by 20 players this season.

Seattle has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

The Seahawks have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.