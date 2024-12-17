D'Andre Swift Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift will match up with the sixth-ranked tun defense of the Detroit Lions (101.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Swift vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.56

69.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.15

15.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

With 146.6 fantasy points this season (10.5 per game), Swift is the 19th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 50th among all players.

During his last three games, Swift has 20.3 total fantasy points (6.8 per game), carrying the ball 44 times for 156 yards and zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 47 yards on four catches (six targets).

Swift has put up 41.2 fantasy points (8.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 257 yards and scoring one touchdown on 71 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 95 yards on nine grabs (12 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Swift's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, when he tallied 22.5 fantasy points with seven receptions (on seven targets) for 72 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, D'Andre Swift stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers, rushing 14 times for 38 yards, with one reception for two yards as a receiver (4.0 fantasy points).

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed three players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed seven players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Detroit has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this season.

The Lions have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

