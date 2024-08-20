Cubs vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Cubs vs Tigers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (61-64) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-64)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: BSDET

Cubs vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-148) | DET: (+126)

CHC: (-148) | DET: (+126) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+142) | DET: +1.5 (-172)

CHC: -1.5 (+142) | DET: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Cubs vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 5-3, 3.19 ERA vs Alex Faedo (Tigers) - 5-3, 3.72 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (5-3, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Alex Faedo (5-3, 3.72 ERA). When Assad starts, his team is 14-6-0 against the spread this season. Assad's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). When Faedo starts, the Tigers have gone 3-2-0 against the spread. The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Faedo's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (54%)

Cubs vs Tigers Moneyline

The Cubs vs Tigers moneyline has Chicago as a -148 favorite, while Detroit is a +126 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Tigers are -172 to cover, and the Cubs are +142.

Cubs vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Tigers contest on August 20 has been set at 7.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (49.1%) in those contests.

This season Chicago has been victorious 16 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 51 of their 122 opportunities.

The Cubs are 55-67-0 against the spread in their 122 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have won 47.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (38-42).

Detroit is 8-19 (winning only 29.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 124 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-58-2).

The Tigers have collected a 66-58-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ has 26 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .232. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .454.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .232 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 113th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers with a team-high .347 SLG this season.

Cody Bellinger is batting .273 with a .333 OBP and 48 RBI for Chicago this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has an on-base percentage of .353 and has 98 hits, both team-best figures for the Tigers. He's batting .261 and slugging .480.

He is 51st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Matt Vierling's .432 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 70th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Colt Keith is hitting .256 with 12 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Kerry Carpenter has 10 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 11 walks while batting .279.

