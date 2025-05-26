Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (32-21) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-44)

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and COLR

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-330) | COL: (+265)

CHC: (-330) | COL: (+265) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126)

CHC: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 3-3, 4.13 ERA vs Carson Palmquist (Rockies) - 0-2, 11.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (3-3) for the Cubs and Carson Palmquist (0-2) for the Rockies. Taillon and his team are 4-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Taillon's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. Palmquist has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies failed to cover in both opportunities. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for two Palmquist starts this season -- they lost both.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (74.7%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Rockies reveal Chicago as the favorite (-330) and Colorado as the underdog (+265) on the road.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Rockies are +126 to cover, and the Cubs are -152.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Rockies contest on May 26, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (71%) in those contests.

Chicago has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -330.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 33 of 51 chances this season.

The Cubs are 27-24-0 against the spread in their 51 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 49 total times this season. They've finished 8-41 in those games.

Colorado has a 1-4 record (winning just 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +265 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 52 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-29-2).

The Rockies have put together an 18-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 34.6% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .534.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Tucker has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .455 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 60 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .576, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago with 54 hits. He is batting .273 this season and 30 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Suzuki brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with seven doubles, four home runs, five walks and 15 RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has been key for Chicago with 57 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .376.

Hoerner enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a slugging percentage of .451, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Jordan Beck paces his team with 42 hits. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Ryan McMahon a has .335 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle is batting .218 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

