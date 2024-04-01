Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The Chicago Cubs versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (2-2) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-184) | COL: (+154)

CHC: (-184) | COL: (+154) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134)

CHC: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-1, 38.57 ERA

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland. Assad and his team were 4-6-0 ATS in his 10 appearances with a spread last season. Assad and his team won 50% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 4-4. Freeland has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for one Freeland start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (70.4%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +154 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are +112 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -134.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Rockies on April 2 is 8.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs won in 49, or 58.3%, of the 84 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Chicago came away with a win nine times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents hit the over in 73 of their 152 games with a total last season.

The Rockies won 53 of the 143 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (37.1%).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer last year, Colorado went 28-61 (31.5%).

The Rockies played in 158 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-86-1).

Cubs Player Leaders

Last season, Cody Bellinger had 153 base hits, batting .307 with 56 extra-base hits.

Nico Hoerner had an OPS of .729, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .383.

Ian Happ collected 144 hits last season and finished with a .360 OBP.

Seiya Suzuki slashed .285/.357/.485 and finished with an OPS of .842.

Rockies Player Leaders

Nolan Jones hit .297 with 22 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 53 walks a season ago.

Ryan McMahon had 133 hits and a .322 OBP.

Ezequiel Tovar had a slugging percentage of .408 and a batting average of .253 last season.

Charlie Blackmon hit .279 with 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

4/1/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/24/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/23/2023: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2023: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/13/2023: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/12/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/11/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/18/2022: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2022: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2022: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

