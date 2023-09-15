Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 7:31 PM

The Friday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Chicago Cubs (78-69) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-138) | ARI: (+118)

CHC: (-138) | ARI: (+118) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146)

CHC: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele (Cubs) - 16-3, 2.83 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 1-8, 6.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (16-3) to the mound, while Pfaadt (1-8) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Steele's team is 14-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Steele starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-4. The Diamondbacks have gone 8-7-0 against the spread when Pfaadt starts. The Diamondbacks have a 5-5 record in Pfaadt's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (63.3%)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Diamondbacks, Chicago is the favorite at -138, and Arizona is +118 playing at home.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Diamondbacks. The Cubs are +122 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -146.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Cubs versus Diamondbacks, on September 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (60%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 22-14 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 141 opportunities.

The Cubs are 67-74-0 against the spread in their 141 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 36 of the 76 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.4%).

Arizona is 18-26 (winning 40.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-78-6).

The Diamondbacks have a 78-69-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads Chicago in OBP (.358) and total hits (141) this season. He's batting .316 batting average while slugging .545.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Bellinger will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .393 this season. He's batting .287.

His batting average is 14th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 112th.

Hoerner brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with a double.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 126 hits.

Dansby Swanson has been key for Chicago with 129 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .428.

Swanson has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated an on-base percentage of .359 and has 143 hits, both team-high numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .280 and slugging .508.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte is slugging .482 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .356.

His batting average is 32nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .261 with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 57 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .260 with 33 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 32 walks.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/10/2023: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/9/2023: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/8/2023: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/22/2022: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2022: 7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/20/2022: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/19/2022: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/15/2022: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/14/2022: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

