Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Game Info

Chicago Cubs (60-63) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (57-65)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network

Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-166) | TOR: (+140)

CHC: (-166) | TOR: (+140) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cubs vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele (Cubs) - 3-5, 3.16 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 9-11, 4.30 ERA

The probable starters are Justin Steele (3-5) for the Cubs and Chris Bassitt (9-11) for the Blue Jays. When Steele starts, his team is 8-10-0 against the spread this season. When Steele starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-8. The Blue Jays are 11-13-0 ATS in Bassitt's 24 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Bassitt's starts this season, and they went 4-9 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (61.8%)

Cubs vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -166 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +126 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -152.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Cubs-Blue Jays on August 17, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (49.1%) in those games.

Chicago has been a -166 moneyline favorite on 12 occasions this season and won every time.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 51 of their 120 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 55-65-0 in 120 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 17-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.5% of those games).

Toronto has a 2-5 record (winning just 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 118 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-53-3).

The Blue Jays have put together a 57-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes is batting .234 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 58 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .345 and a slugging percentage of .421.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 110th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 76th in slugging.

Ian Happ is hitting .233 with 26 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 63 walks, while slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 114th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging in MLB.

Happ takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, four home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers with a team-high .348 SLG this season.

Cody Bellinger has 13 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.

Bellinger has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated 150 hits with a .389 on-base percentage and a .551 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Blue Jays. He's batting .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 11th in slugging.

George Springer is hitting .219 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 119th in slugging.

Daulton Varsho is batting .208 with 18 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks.

Ernie Clement has 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .276.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/16/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/13/2023: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/11/2023: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/31/2022: 7-5 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-5 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/30/2022: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/29/2022: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.