Cubs vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

The Chicago Cubs versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Cubs vs Athletics Game Info

Chicago Cubs (4-4) vs. Athletics (2-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and MARQ

Cubs vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-132) | OAK: (+112)

CHC: (-132) | OAK: (+112) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cubs vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 0-1, 12.46 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (0-1) against the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs (1-0). Taillon and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Taillon's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Springs has started only one game with a set spread, which the Athletics covered. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for one Springs start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (52.2%)

Cubs vs Athletics Moneyline

The Cubs vs Athletics moneyline has the Cubs as a -132 favorite, while the Athletics are a +112 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Athletics Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Cubs are +128 to cover, while the Athletics are -154 to cover.

Cubs vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Athletics on April 2 is 8. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Cubs vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in each of the two contests they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

The Cubs have been listed as a favorite of -132 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in five of their eight games with a total this season.

The Cubs are 4-4-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-4).

The Athletics have gone 2-3 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (40%).

The Athletics have played in six games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total two times (2-3-1).

The Athletics are 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with 12 hits and an OBP of .450, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .853. He's batting .353.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Tucker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Dansby Swanson has three doubles, two home runs and three walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .548 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Swanson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Carson Kelly has five hits this season and has a slash line of .500/.615/1.100.

Ian Happ has one home run, five RBI and a batting average of .156 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has accumulated a slugging percentage of .783 and has eight hits, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .348 and with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker is batting .269 with two home runs and a walk. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .222 with two home runs and two walks.

Jacob Wilson is batting .300 with a home run.

Cubs vs Athletics Head to Head

4/1/2025: 7-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/31/2025: 18-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

18-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/18/2024: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/17/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/16/2024: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/19/2023: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/18/2023: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/17/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

