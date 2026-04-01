Cubs vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB squads in action on Wednesday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs Angels Game Info

Chicago Cubs (2-3) vs. Los Angeles Angels (3-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSW

Cubs vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

CHC: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 6 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 0-1, 14.73 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-0, 4.15 ERA

The Cubs will call on Matthew Boyd versus the Angels and Yusei Kikuchi. Boyd and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Boyd's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Kikuchi has started only one game with a set spread, which the Angels covered. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for one Kikuchi start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (68.9%)

Cubs vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -162 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Angels are -178 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +146.

Cubs vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 6 has been set for Cubs-Angels on April 1, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Angels Betting Trends

The Cubs were victorious in 72, or 64.9%, of the 111 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Chicago won 31 of 47 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 165 games with a total last season.

The Angels compiled a 52-69 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43% of those games).

Los Angeles went 23-31 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (42.6%).

The Angels played in 160 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-71-5).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner had an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .394 last season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong slashed .247/.287/.481 and finished with an OPS of .768.

Michael Busch finished last season with 137 hits while batting .261.

Ian Happ slashed .243/.342/.420 and finished with an OPS of .762.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has put up a team-best OBP (.517), while pacing the Angels in hits (six). He's batting .300 and slugging.

He ranks 51st in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Zach Neto is hitting .174 with a double, two home runs and six walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 143rd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Nolan Schanuel has a team-high .520 slugging percentage.

Oswald Peraza has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .353.

Cubs vs Angels Head to Head

3/31/2026: 2-0 LAA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 LAA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/30/2026: 7-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/24/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/23/2025: 12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/22/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/7/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/5/2024: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/8/2023: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2023: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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