Creighton vs San Diego State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 26

The Creighton Bluejays (4-1) take on the San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) on November 26, 2024. The matchup airs on TBS.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Creighton vs. San Diego State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Creighton win (55.6%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Creighton (-3.5) versus San Diego State on Tuesday. The total is set at 136.5 points for this game.

Creighton vs. San Diego State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Creighton went 19-16-0 ATS last season.

San Diego State won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 21 times.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Creighton was 14-11 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record San Diego State put up as a 3.5-point underdog.

The Bluejays had a worse record against the spread at home (8-8-0) than they did on the road (8-4-0) last season.

The Aztecs' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .615 (8-5-0). On the road, it was .231 (3-10-0).

Creighton vs. San Diego State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Creighton won 75% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (21-7).

The Bluejays had a 17-5 record last year (winning 77.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -156 or shorter.

San Diego State won two of the eight games it played as underdogs last season.

The Aztecs had a record of 1-2 when they were set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Creighton's implied win probability is 60.9%.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Head-to-Head Comparison

The 34 rebounds per game the Aztecs averaged ranked 83rd in college basketball, and were 3.9 more than the 30.1 their opponents recorded per outing.

The Aztecs scored 96.4 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball), while giving up 86.7 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

