Cooper Rush Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles and their second-ranked pass defense (178.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Rush vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Passing Yards: 218.47

218.47 Projected Passing TDs: 1.10

1.10 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.76

14.76 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Rush Fantasy Performance

Rush is currently the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (125th overall), posting 103.5 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

In his last three games, Rush has compiled 48.2 fantasy points (16.1 per game), completing 60-of-95 passes for 689 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He's added six rushing yards on nine carries.

Rush has amassed 78.0 fantasy points (15.6 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 105-of-163 passes for 1,131 yards, with nine touchdowns and one interception. He's added seven rushing yards on 18 carries.

The peak of Rush's fantasy season so far was Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers, when he carried four times for five yards on his way to 19.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Cooper Rush had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he tallied -2.0 fantasy points -- 13-of-23 (56.5%), 45 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Eagles this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this season.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass versus the Eagles this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Philadelphia has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD against the Eagles this year.

