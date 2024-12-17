Cooper Rush Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

In Week 16 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), QB Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 30th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (247.7 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Rush worth considering for his next matchup against the Buccaneers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Rush vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Passing Yards: 235.86

235.86 Projected Passing TDs: 1.55

1.55 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.36

12.36 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Rush Fantasy Performance

Rush has put up 88.2 fantasy points in 2024 (8.8 per game), which ranks him 34th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 138 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Rush has generated 44.7 fantasy points (14.9 per game), as he's racked up 592 yards on 55-of-96 passing with six touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 10 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Rush has completed 111-of-183 passes for 1,193 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 79.1 total fantasy points (15.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 13 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

The peak of Rush's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Carolina Panthers, a matchup in which he tallied 19.1 fantasy points (4 carries, 5 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Cooper Rush let down his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, when he managed only -2.0 fantasy points -- 13-of-23 (56.5%), 45 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed six players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Tampa Bay this season.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Buccaneers this season.

