Cooper Kupp Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

In Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), WR Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league (212.5 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Kupp for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Cardinals? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Kupp vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.37

54.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

With 105.1 fantasy points this season (9.6 per game), Kupp is the 35th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 119th among all players.

In his last three games, Kupp has caught eight balls (on 14 targets) for 116 yards and one touchdown, good for 17.6 fantasy points (5.9 per game).

Kupp has been targeted 31 times, with 19 receptions for 193 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 31.3 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during that period.

The high point of Kupp's season as a fantasy producer came against the New England Patriots in Week 11, as he tallied 22.6 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Arizona this year.

Four players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to five players this year.

