Cooper Kupp Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp will take on the 30th-ranked passing defense of the New Orleans Saints (256.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Kupp worth a look for his next matchup versus the Saints? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Kupp this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kupp vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.23

64.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

With 85.8 fantasy points in 2024 (12.3 per game), Kupp is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 103rd overall.

In his last three games, Kupp has accumulated 42.6 total fantasy points (14.2 per game), hauling in 21 balls (on 28 targets) for 246 yards and three touchdowns.

Kupp has grabbed 37 balls (on 50 targets) for 401 yards and four touchdowns in his last five games, good for 64.1 fantasy points (12.8 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Kupp's fantasy season was a Week 11 outburst against the New England Patriots, a matchup in which he posted 22.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 6 receptions, 106 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Cooper Kupp stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, catching four passes on six targets for 37 yards (3.7 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has allowed five players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

New Orleans has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Saints have allowed a TD reception by eight players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

The Saints have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Cooper Kupp? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.