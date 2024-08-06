menu item
NCAAF

2024 Colorado State Football Odds and Schedule

2024 Colorado State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Colorado State Rams are 1-1 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Colorado State 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ TexasAug. 31L 52-0Longhorns (-34.5)62.5
2Northern ColoradoSept. 7W 38-17Rams (-30.5)52.5
3ColoradoSept. 14-Buffaloes (-7.5)58.5
4UTEPSept. 21---
6@ Oregon StateOct. 5---
7San Jose StateOct. 12---
8@ Air ForceOct. 19---
Colorado State Last Game

The Rams get ready for their next game following a 38-17 win over the Northern Colorado Bears in their most recent game. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 180 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 17-of-26 passing (65.4%) for the Rams in that game versus the Bears. He also tacked on two carries for -2 yards and one rushing touchdown. Keegan Holles toted the rock 10 times for 89 yards (8.9 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. In the receiving game, Caleb Goodie had 52 yards on three catches (17.3 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Colorado State Betting Insights

  • Colorado State has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
