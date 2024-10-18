College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 8

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

College Football Player Props

Nebraska at Indiana

Justice Ellison (IND) - Rushing Yds Justice Ellison (IND) Under More odds in Sportsbook

The Indiana Hoosiers' story has been awesome, but they'll move up significantly in competition this week.

Curt Cignetti's bunch will, at the very least, now have to answer questions on offense against FBS' sixth-best defense in yards per play (YPP) allowed, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That's why I gave out the under on Indiana's team total on Covering The Spread this Wednesday.

Expecting them to fall short of expectations, Justice Ellison's production should suffer. The senior has hit this mark in five of six games with the exception at 47 yards, so many will back the over on this line. The difference? Nebraska's 2.5 rushing yards per carry (YPC) allowed are third in all of FBS. They're an outstanding rush D.

Ellison's role isn't even very good, handling just 28.3% of IU's carries in a committee thus far. His production has been predicated on efficiency that the Huskers are designed to limit.

Colorado at Arizona

Quali Conley (ARIZ) - Rushing + Receiving Yds Quali Conley (ARIZ) Over More odds in Sportsbook

The 3-3 Arizona Wildcats embody the Big 12 as well as anyone. A stud wideout (Tetairoa McMillan) and running back (Quali Conley) mean they can score on just about anyone, but their defense (80th in YPP) has been walloped twice in conference play.

At the very least, the Colorado Buffaloes will match that energy, allowing an average of 24.3 points per game thus far. On a yards per attempt (YPA) basis, Colorado ranks 54th against the pass and 60th against the rush, but their run D has to be a red flag after DJ Giddens posted 7.3 YPC last week.

Conley can do a little of both regardless. He's handled 50.9% of Arizona's total carries this season, and his 11.8% target share is actually tied for the second-highest mark on the team behind McMillan.

The senior has started conference play falling short of this mark against three of the Big 12's best defenses, but his 136 scrimmage yards against the Texas Tech Red Raiders are a much more realistic expectation for this projected shootout with the Buffs.

LSU at Arkansas

Andrew Armstrong (ARK) - Receiving Yds Andrew Armstrong (ARK) Over More odds in Sportsbook

We picked on the LSU Tigers' secondary last week, and Tre Harris posted 7 catches for 102 yards on a bad wheel. Andrew Armstrong can do similar damage in a similar role.

Armstrong has been Taylen Green's top target by a mile for the Arkansas Razorbacks. His 30.5% target share is 24th in all of FBS, and he's accounted for 32.6% of the Hogs' aerial yardage. The junior proved to be matchup-proof with 132 yards against a brutal Tennessee Volunteers secondary.

This test won't be nearly as tough. LSU is 95th in FBS at 8.0 passing YPA allowed. They also funnel teams to their passing attacks when allowing just 3.8 YPC on the ground.

If Arkansas is indeed just a 2.5-point underdog, they'll have to score points through the air -- and through Armstrong. Even if they don't, trailing helps the case for this prop, too. Expect the Razorbacks' top weapon to encroach 100 yards in a game that could define their season.

Kansas State at West Virginia

Avery Johnson (KSU) - Passing Yds Avery Johnson (KSU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

The million-dollar question for the Kansas State Wildcats is if they can win if the other team forces Avery Johnson to beat them through the air.

FanDuel isn't sure, placing the unranked West Virginia Mountaineers as a 2.5-point home 'dog to the top-25 school. The reason? The Mountaineers can inded force Johnson to use his arm. West Virginia is 43rd in YPC allowed (3.9), but they're one of the very worse pass defenses in college football. They've coughed up 9.6 (!) yards per attempt so far, and it's only going to get tougher against the Big 12's best throwers.

Johnson has posted 60.2 rushing yards per game with three total scores, but the sophomore is averaging just 7.5 passing YPA to begin the season. He's not "one of the best throwers" in the conference -- but that's why this prop is shockingly low.

Though a bit concerned about his efficiency, Johnson posted 259 passing yards against a superior Oklahoma State Cowboys secondary in the only game this year he was asked to throw at least 30 times. This mark seems to be one to bet solely due to K-State's projected shift in pass rate within this matchup.

Kentucky at Florida

Dane Key (UK) - Receiving Yds Dane Key (UK) Over More odds in Sportsbook

The developers of College Football 25 -- like me -- expected speedster Barion Brown to star on the outside for the Kentucky Wildcats this season. It's actually been junior Dane Key.

Perhaps that little bit of celebrity went to Brown's noggin. Key's 38.4% target share is third in all of FBS and has largely crushed Brown's (20.8%) to begin the season. 44.5% of UK's passing yardage production has funneled through him.

This is a matchup where all of Kentucky's pass-catchers should shine. The opposing Florida Gators are allowing 8.4 passing YPA (109th in FBS), which might be a bit masked given the struggling pass offenses of the Central Florida Knights and Tennessee Vols were the last two foes to tackle Billy Napier's much-maligned secondary.

Key has caught at least 7 balls for at least 83 yards in each of his last three starts. I don't see why Florida would be the outlier to bring him below those recent totals.

