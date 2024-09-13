College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 3

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Props for Week 3

Arizona at Kansas State

This Friday showdown was too good to ignore. A 60.5-point total awaits the ranked Arizona Wildcats and Kansas State Wildcatsin Manhattan, and Arizona -- as a seven-point 'dog -- should find themselves airing it out.

That's good news for Noah Fifita's passing prop. The sophomore posted 422 yards on one bottom-six FBS team in passing yards per attempt (YPA) allowed earlier this year, and he'll look to do it against another, K-State. The Wildcats surrendered 11.8 yards per attempt to a true freshman in their season debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

Fifita has cleared 275 passing yards in 8 of his last 11 games, and this matchup and script are perfect to do it again. I prefer this over Tetairoa McMillan's receiving prop encroaching 100 yards. McMillan posted a 304-yard effort two weeks ago, but he saw just four targets in a nine-point game last week against Northern Arizona. UA will spread things around from time to time.

Boston College at Missouri

If you're wondering why top NFL prospect Luther Burden III has yet to make any noise in 2024, check the scoreboard. The Missouri Tigers have outscored FCS Murray State and the Buffalo Bulls by a combined score of 89-0.

At the very least, the 24th-ranked Boston College Eagles might score points, allowing us to see more of Mizzou's prolific top option. Burden III had a 35.5% target share (9.8 per game) a year ago and averaged 93.2 receiving yards per contest. He's got just seven catches on eight targets to begin 2024.

Boston College is a run-funnel matchup to get him going, though. B.C. has allowed just 1.3 rushing yards per attempt this season, including a win over a run-first Florida State Seminoles squad. Brady Cook and the Tigers prefer to air it out with Burden and Theo Wease Jr. on the outside anyway.

The 16.5-point spread here isn't ideal for a pass-catcher, but Burden will encroach 100 yards in most competitive affairs this season. He's also probably a bit antsy to be used in any fashion as Missouri steps up in competition level.

Texas A&M at Florida

Even though neither the Texas A&M Aggies nor Florida Gators are ranked at the moment, I'll likely be spending plenty of Saturdays in Gainesville in the prop market.

Florida's wretched pass defense from a year ago hasn't passed initial 2024 tests, either. They're 122nd of 133 FBS schools in passing YPA allowed (10.7) to begin the season. That's a consistent pattern to buy a stock many sold in Week 1.

Texas A&M's opening contest against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's top-10 pass defense (in terms of 2023 and 2024 YPA allowed) wasn't a fair shake for them. Blowing out FCS McNeese State didn't matter much, either. There's gold here in a "normal" sort of a matchup, and I think it's Cyrus Allen's receiving prop.

Allen has run the most routes per game on the team (26.5) through two contests, and his 22.9% target share is decent and could improve here. Jahdae Walker, another TAMU starter at wideout, is battling a hand injury.

There's an argument we're getting Texas A&M's top target to record 40-plus yards in an awesome matchup at plus money. No matter how poor Connor Weigman's debut against the Irish was, we've got to give this passing game another shot against the Gators.

Tulane at Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners' backfield has changed hands, and we can absolutely take advantage of that in Week 3.

Jovantae Barnes was battling injuries late last season, which allowed then-freshman Gavin Sawchuk to slip by him on the depth chart. However, early last season, Barnes and Marcus Major were the lead guys when healthy, and the former has reasserted himself as the lead back over Sawchuk. Major transferred to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

In a tight affair with the Houston Cougars last week, Barnes handled 12 of 17 running back carries. Sawchuk has totaled 10 carries for only 19 yards in 2024 to this point, so I'm expecting OU to stick with their initial lead guy and more effective runner (4.3 YPA) entering this friendly matchup with Tulane, who got carved up for 6.5 rushing YPA allowed in their season opener at home (122nd in FBS).

In reality, Tulane's D at the line of scrimmage might be even worse considering running backs totaled 87 passing yards and 2 touchdowns on screens last week, too.

Quarterback Jackson Arnold played horribly last week, but that could actually keep this game competitive with a 16.5-point spread on deck. If Barnes is still running well ahead of the struggling sophomore, 50 rushing yards and a score should be the median expectation -- not his current prop lines.

