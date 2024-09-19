College Football Best Bets: Friday Night, Week 4

The college football landscape has been reset for the 2024 season. The College Football Playoff (CFP) will have 12 teams for the first time, which features the five conference champions paired with the next seven highest-ranked teams. Conferences underwent major changes, as well. The Pac-12 is virtually no more while the SEC added two major brands and the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC all acquired several squads.

As if a shakeup in conference play wasn't intriguing enough, the stakes will also be heightened on a week-to-week basis with far more teams in contention for the CFP. Higher stakes could also generate more competitive games throughout the season, potentially impacting how we bet the sport.

There are only three games scheduled for Friday night, but we will be treated to a ranked Big Ten matchup with the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini hitting the road to take on the No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Friday's games this week?

College Football Betting Picks

Stanford at Syracuse

Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord has looked like a much different player since leaving the Buckeyes for the Syracuse Orange. After throwing for 3,170 yards, 24 TDs, and 6 INTs with OSU in 2023, McCord has tallied 735 yards, 8 TDs, and 1 INT in his first two starts of the 2024 campaign.

Having an effective quarterback has helped Syracuse begin the season 2-0, notching wins over the Ohio Bobcats and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This week, the Orange will be coming out of their Week 3 bye with a third consecutive home game, this time against the Stanford Cardinal -- who also had a bye in Week 3.

Following a seven-point loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in their season opener, Stanford's lone win thus far came against the Cal Poly Mustangs. Facing the Orange on the road will be an entirely different challenge for the Cardinal in their first ACC game of the season.

While Syracuse's defense is admittedly weaker than their offense, Stanford's consistency on offense has yet to be determined with dual-threat quarterback Ashton Daniels. The Cardinal are expected to be among the worst teams in the ACC in their debut season in the conference, so this is a chance for the Orange to dominate in all three facets of the game.

No. 24 Illinois at No. 22 Nebraska

Friday's most notable matchup is a Big Ten bout that pits Illinois against Nebraska in what should be an intriguing game. Instead of siding with one of the teams to cover the spread, I'll be backing a low-scoring affair between the Fighting Illini and Cornhuskers.

On the surface, both of these defenses look to be really strong. Nebraska is permitting the 9th-fewest points per game (6.7) while Illinois is allowing the 15th-fewest points per game (8.7) through three contests. Everyone has become aware of Dylan Raiola cosplaying as Patrick Mahomes as he's modeled his game after the All-Pro signal-caller of the Kansas City Chiefs, but this will be a stiff matchup for the young quarterback.

Raiola has yet to really be tested operating the Nebraska offense as he's been sacked just once this season -- and that came in Week 1 versus the UTEP Miners. According to PFF, the Fighting Illini have generated a total of 38 pressures and 4 sacks in their first three games of the year.

Even though Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has 6 TDs to zero INTs thus far, Nebraska's defense is giving up the 23rd-fewest total yards per game (255.3). They have the potential to be a top-tier defense.

Friday's Illinois-Nebraska clash is going to be decided by which defense can make a game-changing play because I'm not sure either offense will be able to create explosive plays through the air.

