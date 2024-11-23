College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Colorado at Kansas

The Big 12 has undergone some huge shifts in the standings over the last month of play. After Iowa State and BYU fell over the last few weeks, the Colorado Buffaloes now carry the shortest odds to win the Big 12 Conference (+100).

Colorado has won seven of its eight past games and has a chance to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game this weekend. It requires a win paired with BYU beating Arizona State and Utah taking out Iowa State. The Buffs are in a dangerous spot, though, as the Kansas Jayhawks have taken out BYU and Iowa State over their last two games. Colorado goes into this road test as only 2.5-point favorites.

Colorado at Kansas Betting Picks

The spread has bounced a bit between Colorado -2.5 and -3.5. Regardless, I like the Buffaloes to cover, but getting them at -2.5 is a sweet deal. Not only do we get a key number here, Colorado is 8-2 against the spread (ATS) and have covered eight straight games. But Kansas has also covered four consecutive games, so this isn't a no-brainer. Let's dig into the stats.

Perhaps my biggest concern for the Jayhawks is facing a pass-happy team. The Buffs carry the seventh-highest pass play rate, and it's an efficient attack with 7.8 yards per passing attempt (top 22%) led by Shedeur Sanders' 90.6 player grade and 90.4 passing grade (via Pro Football Focus).

The Jayhawks come off back-to-back big wins, but both opponents featured a balanced offense. Neither team was in the top 25 of EPA per drop back either -- which CU ranks 22nd in the category.

TCU is the only comparable offense Kansas has seen, for the Horned Frogs carry the 11th-highest pass play rate. In the Week 5 clash, KU gave up 356 passing yards and 9.6 yards per passing attempt on route to a 38-27 loss. Defending the pass is still a major concern with the Jayhawks ranked 53rd in EPA allowed per drop back while surrendering 8.1 yards per passing attempt (bottom 23%).

There are clear concerns in defending Colorado, which is logging 39.5 points per game during its four-game winning streak.

Kansas' Jalon Daniels has cleaned up interception issues after throwing eight over his first five games compared to two of the previous five. However, these issues could resurface with the Buffaloes ranked ninth in turnover margin (+1.0) while forcing 2.2 takeaways per contest (sixth).

Considering CU's advantages on offense and its ability to force turnovers against a pick-prone QB, the Buffs are on the road to yet another cover.

Travis Hunter draws the headlines in Colorado's receiving corps, as he should as the top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft -- per NFL Mock Draft Database's 2025 Consensus Big Board.

Hunter's receiving prop is set at 95.5 yards, but he will likely be trailed by an NFL prospect in cornerback Cobee Bryant (168th overall prospect). Plus, Hunter has reached 90 receiving yards only twice over his last six outings. But I still want a piece of this Buffs' passing attack; look no further than LaJohntay Wester.

Wester's enjoyed a steady role all season, averaging 5.5 receptions per game. That's up to 7.3 catches per contest over his last four along with 85.5 receiving yards per contest during the stretch. He's been a nonstop big-play machine, producing at least one 20-yard reception in 8 of 10 games this year. We saw more of that big play ability in his 76-yard punt return for a touchdown a week ago.

Following a season-high 10 receptions in Week 12, Wester should have another big game ahead. As mentioned, Kansas hasn't fared well against pass-heavy teams. While Hunter will likely draw the attention from Bryant, this is where Wester comes in.

Wester excels after the catch, averaging 6.4 yards after contact per reception. The Jayhawks rank 95th in PFF's tackling grade, adding yet another check mark for Wester to turn in a big performance.

