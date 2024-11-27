menu item
NCAAF

2024 Odds to Win ACC Football Championship

2024 Odds to Win ACC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (-110) and the SMU Mustangs (+140) are among the favorites to clinch the ACC this season. You can find a complete list of teams with the next best odds in the piece below.

2024 ACC Championship Odds

Miami (FL) (-110)

  • Record: 10-1
  • Conference Record: 6-1
  • Points Per Game: 44.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 22.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 541.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 305.4

SMU (+140)

  • Record: 10-1
  • Conference Record: 7-0
  • Points Per Game: 39.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 21.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 444.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 332.6

Clemson (+600)

  • Record: 9-2
  • Conference Record: 7-1
  • Points Per Game: 37.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 22.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 469.9
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 350.8

Recent ACC Results

Date
Venue
Florida State 41 Charleston Southern 7Nov. 23Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Georgia Tech 30 North Carolina State 29Nov. 21Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
Miami (FL) 42 Wake Forest 14Nov. 23Hard Rock Stadium
Louisville 37 Pittsburgh 9Nov. 23L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Boston College 41 North Carolina 21Nov. 23Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)
California 24 Stanford 21Nov. 23California Memorial Stadium
SMU 33 Virginia 7Nov. 23Scott Stadium

Upcoming ACC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Stanford Cardinal at San Jose State Spartans 4:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29San Jose State (-2.5)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Georgia Bulldogs 7:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29Georgia (-19.5)
South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Clemson (-2.5)
Duke Blue Devils at Wake Forest Demon Deacons12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Duke (-4.5)
Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Louisville (-3.5)
Pittsburgh Panthers at Boston College Eagles 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Boston College (-4.5)
California Golden Bears at SMU Mustangs 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30SMU (-13.5)

