2024 Odds to Win ACC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (-110) and the SMU Mustangs (+140) are among the favorites to clinch the ACC this season. You can find a complete list of teams with the next best odds in the piece below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

2024 ACC Championship Odds

Miami (FL) (-110)

Record: 10-1

10-1 Conference Record: 6-1

6-1 Points Per Game: 44.7

44.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.3

22.3 Total Yards Per Game: 541.5

541.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 305.4

SMU (+140)

Record: 10-1

10-1 Conference Record: 7-0

7-0 Points Per Game: 39.3

39.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.0

21.0 Total Yards Per Game: 444.3

444.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 332.6

Clemson (+600)

Record: 9-2

9-2 Conference Record: 7-1

7-1 Points Per Game: 37.6

37.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.0

22.0 Total Yards Per Game: 469.9

469.9 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 350.8

Bet on the ACC championship on FanDuel today!

Recent ACC Results

Date Venue Florida State 41 Charleston Southern 7 Nov. 23 Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Georgia Tech 30 North Carolina State 29 Nov. 21 Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Miami (FL) 42 Wake Forest 14 Nov. 23 Hard Rock Stadium Louisville 37 Pittsburgh 9 Nov. 23 L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium Boston College 41 North Carolina 21 Nov. 23 Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA) California 24 Stanford 21 Nov. 23 California Memorial Stadium SMU 33 Virginia 7 Nov. 23 Scott Stadium View Full Table ChevronDown

Upcoming ACC Games