NCAAF
2024 Odds to Win ACC Football Championship
Odds updated as of 5:29 AM
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (-110) and the SMU Mustangs (+140) are among the favorites to clinch the ACC this season. You can find a complete list of teams with the next best odds in the piece below.
2024 ACC Championship Odds
Miami (FL) (-110)
- Record: 10-1
- Conference Record: 6-1
- Points Per Game: 44.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 22.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 541.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 305.4
SMU (+140)
- Record: 10-1
- Conference Record: 7-0
- Points Per Game: 39.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 21.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 444.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 332.6
Clemson (+600)
- Record: 9-2
- Conference Record: 7-1
- Points Per Game: 37.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 22.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 469.9
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 350.8
Recent ACC Results
Date
Venue
|Florida State 41 Charleston Southern 7
|Nov. 23
|Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
|Georgia Tech 30 North Carolina State 29
|Nov. 21
|Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
|Miami (FL) 42 Wake Forest 14
|Nov. 23
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Louisville 37 Pittsburgh 9
|Nov. 23
|L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
|Boston College 41 North Carolina 21
|Nov. 23
|Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)
|California 24 Stanford 21
|Nov. 23
|California Memorial Stadium
|SMU 33 Virginia 7
|Nov. 23
|Scott Stadium
Upcoming ACC Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Stanford Cardinal at San Jose State Spartans
|4:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|San Jose State (-2.5)
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Georgia Bulldogs
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|Georgia (-19.5)
|South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Clemson (-2.5)
|Duke Blue Devils at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Duke (-4.5)
|Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Louisville (-3.5)
|Pittsburgh Panthers at Boston College Eagles
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Boston College (-4.5)
|California Golden Bears at SMU Mustangs
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|SMU (-13.5)