FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2023 Odds to Win Big Ten Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Odds to Win Big Ten Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:48 AM

Which team is the favorite to win the Big Ten in 2023? Michigan (+125) and Ohio State (+225) are among the top contenders, with the rest of the top teams and their odds listed below.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

2023 Big Ten Championship Odds

Michigan (+125)

  • Record: 6-0
  • Conference Record: 3-0
  • Points Per Game: 37.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 6.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 414.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 233.3

Ohio State (+225)

  • Record: 5-0
  • Conference Record: 2-0
  • Points Per Game: 35.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 10.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 434.4
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 264.8

Penn State (+325)

  • Record: 5-0
  • Conference Record: 3-0
  • Points Per Game: 40.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 9.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 430.4
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 210.6

Wisconsin (+800)

  • Record: 4-1
  • Conference Record: 2-0
  • Points Per Game: 31.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 18.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 413.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 354.8

Iowa (+3500)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 21.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 16.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 249.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 324.5

Minnesota (+8000)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 1-2
  • Points Per Game: 21.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 26.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 313.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 373.2

Maryland (+10000)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 35.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 17.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 429.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 337.2

Nebraska (+10000)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 1-2
  • Points Per Game: 19.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 21.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 342.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.0

Northwestern (+50000)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 1-2
  • Points Per Game: 22.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 27.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 306.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 362.0

Illinois (+50000)

  • Record: 2-4
  • Conference Record: 0-3
  • Points Per Game: 19.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 377.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 401.5

Purdue (+50000)

  • Record: 2-4
  • Conference Record: 1-2
  • Points Per Game: 25.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 389.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 380.3

Rutgers (+50000)

  • Record: 4-2
  • Conference Record: 1-2
  • Points Per Game: 27.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 14.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 334.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 282.8

Indiana (+75000)

  • Record: 2-3
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 20.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 24.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 334.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 368.2

Michigan State (+75000)

  • Record: 2-3
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 21.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 371.4
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 341.8

Bet on the Big Ten championship on FanDuel today!

Recent Big Ten Results

Date
Venue
Nebraska 20 Illinois 7October 6Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Wisconsin 24 Rutgers 13October 7Camp Randall Stadium
Ohio State 37 Maryland 17October 7Ohio Stadium
Northwestern 23 Howard 20October 7Ryan Field
Iowa 20 Purdue 14October 7Kinnick Stadium
Michigan 52 Minnesota 10October 7Huntington Bank Stadium

Upcoming Big Ten Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Ohio State (-18.5)
Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Wolverines12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Michigan (-33.5)
Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Maryland (-13.5)
UMass Minutemen at Penn State Nittany Lions 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Penn State (-41.5)
Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Wisconsin (-9.5)