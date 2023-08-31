2023 Odds to Win Big Ten Football Championship
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 5:48 AM
Which team is the favorite to win the Big Ten in 2023? Michigan (+125) and Ohio State (+225) are among the top contenders, with the rest of the top teams and their odds listed below.
2023 Big Ten Championship Odds
Michigan (+125)
- Record: 6-0
- Conference Record: 3-0
- Points Per Game: 37.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 6.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 414.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 233.3
Ohio State (+225)
- Record: 5-0
- Conference Record: 2-0
- Points Per Game: 35.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 10.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 434.4
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 264.8
Penn State (+325)
- Record: 5-0
- Conference Record: 3-0
- Points Per Game: 40.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 9.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 430.4
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 210.6
Wisconsin (+800)
- Record: 4-1
- Conference Record: 2-0
- Points Per Game: 31.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 18.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 413.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 354.8
Iowa (+3500)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 21.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 16.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 249.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 324.5
Minnesota (+8000)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 1-2
- Points Per Game: 21.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 26.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 313.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 373.2
Maryland (+10000)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 35.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 17.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 429.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 337.2
Nebraska (+10000)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 1-2
- Points Per Game: 19.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 21.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 342.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.0
Northwestern (+50000)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 1-2
- Points Per Game: 22.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 27.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 306.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 362.0
Illinois (+50000)
- Record: 2-4
- Conference Record: 0-3
- Points Per Game: 19.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 377.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 401.5
Purdue (+50000)
- Record: 2-4
- Conference Record: 1-2
- Points Per Game: 25.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 389.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 380.3
Rutgers (+50000)
- Record: 4-2
- Conference Record: 1-2
- Points Per Game: 27.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 14.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 334.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 282.8
Indiana (+75000)
- Record: 2-3
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 20.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 24.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 334.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 368.2
Michigan State (+75000)
- Record: 2-3
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 21.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 371.4
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 341.8
Recent Big Ten Results
Date
Venue
|Nebraska 20 Illinois 7
|October 6
|Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
|Wisconsin 24 Rutgers 13
|October 7
|Camp Randall Stadium
|Ohio State 37 Maryland 17
|October 7
|Ohio Stadium
|Northwestern 23 Howard 20
|October 7
|Ryan Field
|Iowa 20 Purdue 14
|October 7
|Kinnick Stadium
|Michigan 52 Minnesota 10
|October 7
|Huntington Bank Stadium
Upcoming Big Ten Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Ohio State (-18.5)
|Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Wolverines
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Michigan (-33.5)
|Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Maryland (-13.5)
|UMass Minutemen at Penn State Nittany Lions
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Penn State (-41.5)
|Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Wisconsin (-9.5)