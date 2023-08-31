2023 Odds to Win Big Ten Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:48 AM

Which team is the favorite to win the Big Ten in 2023? Michigan (+125) and Ohio State (+225) are among the top contenders, with the rest of the top teams and their odds listed below.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

2023 Big Ten Championship Odds

Michigan (+125)

Record: 6-0

6-0 Conference Record: 3-0

3-0 Points Per Game: 37.3

37.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 6.7

6.7 Total Yards Per Game: 414.8

414.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 233.3

Ohio State (+225)

Record: 5-0

5-0 Conference Record: 2-0

2-0 Points Per Game: 35.0

35.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 10.2

10.2 Total Yards Per Game: 434.4

434.4 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 264.8

Penn State (+325)

Record: 5-0

5-0 Conference Record: 3-0

3-0 Points Per Game: 40.6

40.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 9.6

9.6 Total Yards Per Game: 430.4

430.4 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 210.6

Wisconsin (+800)

Record: 4-1

4-1 Conference Record: 2-0

2-0 Points Per Game: 31.4

31.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.4

18.4 Total Yards Per Game: 413.6

413.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 354.8

Iowa (+3500)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 21.8

21.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 16.3

16.3 Total Yards Per Game: 249.2

249.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 324.5

Minnesota (+8000)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 1-2

1-2 Points Per Game: 21.7

21.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.7

26.7 Total Yards Per Game: 313.3

313.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 373.2

Maryland (+10000)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 35.0

35.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.2

17.2 Total Yards Per Game: 429.3

429.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 337.2

Nebraska (+10000)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 1-2

1-2 Points Per Game: 19.0

19.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.0

21.0 Total Yards Per Game: 342.3

342.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.0

Northwestern (+50000)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 1-2

1-2 Points Per Game: 22.0

22.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.3

27.3 Total Yards Per Game: 306.3

306.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 362.0

Illinois (+50000)

Record: 2-4

2-4 Conference Record: 0-3

0-3 Points Per Game: 19.2

19.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8

28.8 Total Yards Per Game: 377.3

377.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 401.5

Purdue (+50000)

Record: 2-4

2-4 Conference Record: 1-2

1-2 Points Per Game: 25.7

25.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0

28.0 Total Yards Per Game: 389.7

389.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 380.3

Rutgers (+50000)

Record: 4-2

4-2 Conference Record: 1-2

1-2 Points Per Game: 27.8

27.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 14.7

14.7 Total Yards Per Game: 334.7

334.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 282.8

Indiana (+75000)

Record: 2-3

2-3 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 20.8

20.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.4

24.4 Total Yards Per Game: 334.2

334.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 368.2

Michigan State (+75000)

Record: 2-3

2-3 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 21.6

21.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8

23.8 Total Yards Per Game: 371.4

371.4 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 341.8

Bet on the Big Ten championship on FanDuel today!

Recent Big Ten Results

Date Venue Nebraska 20 Illinois 7 October 6 Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) Wisconsin 24 Rutgers 13 October 7 Camp Randall Stadium Ohio State 37 Maryland 17 October 7 Ohio Stadium Northwestern 23 Howard 20 October 7 Ryan Field Iowa 20 Purdue 14 October 7 Kinnick Stadium Michigan 52 Minnesota 10 October 7 Huntington Bank Stadium

Upcoming Big Ten Games