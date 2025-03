Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 21

A matchup between No. 1 Duke and Mount St. Mary's at 2:50 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Friday's slate, which includes 11 games involving teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. For picks and predictions for each game, keep reading.

For analysis of all the important matchups in the NCAA Tournament today, dive into our betting odds preview below.

Alabama vs. Robert Morris

Matchup: Robert Morris Colonials vs. No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

Robert Morris Colonials vs. No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Alabama (86.24% win probability)

Alabama (86.24% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-22.5)

Alabama (-22.5) Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Date: March 21

March 21 TV Channel: truTV

Bet on Alabama vs. Robert Morris with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Iowa State vs. Lipscomb

Matchup: Lipscomb Bisons vs. No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

Lipscomb Bisons vs. No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (75.64% win probability)

Iowa State (75.64% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-14.5)

Iowa State (-14.5) Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Date: March 21

March 21 TV Channel: TNT

Bet on Iowa State vs. Lipscomb with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. No. 16 Memphis Tigers

Colorado State Rams vs. No. 16 Memphis Tigers Projected Winner: Memphis (50.26% win probability)

Memphis (50.26% win probability) Spread: Colorado State (-1.5)

Colorado State (-1.5) Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: March 21

March 21 TV Channel: TBS

Bet on Memphis vs. Colorado State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Duke vs. Mount St. Mary's

Matchup: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (94.50% win probability)

Duke (94.50% win probability) Spread: Duke (-32.5)

Duke (-32.5) Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

2:50 p.m. ET Date: March 21

March 21 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Duke vs. Mount St. Mary's with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 20 Saint Mary's Gaels

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 20 Saint Mary's Gaels Projected Winner: Saint Mary's (CA) (74.40% win probability)

Saint Mary's (CA) (74.40% win probability) Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.5)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.5) Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Date: March 21

March 21 TV Channel: truTV

Bet on Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Vanderbilt with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maryland vs. Grand Canyon

Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. No. 11 Maryland Terrapins

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. No. 11 Maryland Terrapins Projected Winner: Maryland (74.45% win probability)

Maryland (74.45% win probability) Spread: Maryland (-10.5)

Maryland (-10.5) Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET Date: March 21

March 21 TV Channel: TBS

Bet on Maryland vs. Grand Canyon with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida vs. Norfolk State

Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans vs. No. 3 Florida Gators

Norfolk State Spartans vs. No. 3 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (87.04% win probability)

Florida (87.04% win probability) Spread: Florida (-28.5)

Florida (-28.5) Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Date: March 21

March 21 TV Channel: TNT

Bet on Florida vs. Norfolk State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kentucky vs. Troy

Matchup: Troy Trojans vs. No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats

Troy Trojans vs. No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (71.44% win probability)

Kentucky (71.44% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-11.5)

Kentucky (-11.5) Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Date: March 21

March 21 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Kentucky vs. Troy with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona vs. Akron

Matchup: Akron Zips vs. No. 21 Arizona Wildcats

Akron Zips vs. No. 21 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (74.75% win probability)

Arizona (74.75% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-14.5)

Arizona (-14.5) Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Date: March 21

March 21 TV Channel: truTV

Bet on Arizona vs. Akron with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan State vs. Bryant

Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Michigan State Spartans

Bryant Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (82.90% win probability)

Michigan State (82.90% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-16.5)

Michigan State (-16.5) Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Date: March 22

March 22 TV Channel: TBS

Bet on Michigan State vs. Bryant with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon vs. Liberty

Matchup: Liberty Flames vs. No. 25 Oregon Ducks

Liberty Flames vs. No. 25 Oregon Ducks Projected Winner: Oregon (50.30% win probability)

Oregon (50.30% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-6.5)

Oregon (-6.5) Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Date: March 22

March 22 TV Channel: truTV

Bet on Oregon vs. Liberty with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!