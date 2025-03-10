FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 10

On Monday, there is one game on the calendar involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a contest between No. 21 Saint Mary's (CA) and Pepperdine at 9 p.m. ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest in the article below.

Searching for an edge in college basketball? We break down the betting odds for each of the big matchups below.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine

  • Matchup: Pepperdine Waves vs. No. 21 Saint Mary's Gaels
  • Projected Winner: Saint Mary's (CA) (93.97% win probability)
  • Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-19.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

