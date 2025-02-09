FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 9

On Sunday, there are two games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a matchup between No. 17 Memphis and Temple at 2 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game in the article below.

Ahead of today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.

Maryland vs. Rutgers

  • Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 18 Maryland Terrapins
  • Projected Winner: Maryland (79.88% win probability)
  • Spread: Maryland (-9.5)
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 9
  • TV Channel: BTN

Memphis vs. Temple

  • Matchup: Temple Owls at No. 17 Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Memphis (83.39% win probability)
  • Spread: Memphis (-13.5)
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 9
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

