NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 9
On Sunday, there are two games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a matchup between No. 17 Memphis and Temple at 2 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game in the article below.
Ahead of today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.
Maryland vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 18 Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Winner: Maryland (79.88% win probability)
- Spread: Maryland (-9.5)
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- TV Channel: BTN
Memphis vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls at No. 17 Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner: Memphis (83.39% win probability)
- Spread: Memphis (-13.5)
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
