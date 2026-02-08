Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 8

On Sunday, there are two games on the calendar involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a matchup between Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan at 1 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game in the article below.

Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth look at the betting odds.

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Matchup: No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers Projected Winner: Texas Tech (59.16% win probability)

Texas Tech (59.16% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-4.5)

Texas Tech (-4.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: FOX

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Winner: Michigan (63.89% win probability)

Michigan (63.89% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-9.5)

Michigan (-9.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: CBS

