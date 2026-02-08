Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 8
On Sunday, there are two games on the calendar involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a matchup between Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan at 1 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game in the article below.
Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth look at the betting odds.
West Virginia vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Projected Winner: Texas Tech (59.16% win probability)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-4.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- TV Channel: FOX
Ohio State vs. Michigan
- Matchup: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Winner: Michigan (63.89% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-9.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- TV Channel: CBS
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
