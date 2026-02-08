FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 8

On Sunday, there are two games on the calendar involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a matchup between Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan at 1 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game in the article below.

Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth look at the betting odds.

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

