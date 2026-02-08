Timberwolves vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 8

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 8, 2026

Sunday, February 8, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC

A pair of the league's top scorers match up when Anthony Edwards (third, 29.8 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-21) host Kawhi Leonard (seventh, 27.7 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (24-27) on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC. The Timberwolves are 8.5-point favorites. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -8.5 226.5 -330 +265

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (74.2%)

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 24-29-0 against the spread this season.

In the Clippers' 51 games this year, they have 24 wins against the spread.

This season, 26 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 51 chances.

Clippers games this year have hit the over on 28 of 51 set point totals (54.9%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has fared worse at home, covering 11 times in 26 home games, and 13 times in 27 road games.

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (30.8%) than road tilts (66.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.458, 11-13-0 record) than on the road (.481, 13-14-0).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have gone over 12 of 24 times at home (50%), and 16 of 27 away (59.3%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 22.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Edwards averages 29.8 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 40.4% from downtown, with 3.4 made treys per contest (fifth in league).

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, Leonard gets the Clippers 27.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 2 steals (second in NBA) and 0.6 blocks.

John Collins averages 13.8 points, 5 boards and 0.9 assists. He is also sinking 56.4% of his shots from the floor and 43% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Per game, Kris Dunn gets the Clippers 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.

The Clippers receive 6.7 points per game from Brook Lopez, plus 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Nicolas Batum's numbers on the season are 4.4 points, 2.6 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. He is making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.